Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Shares Inclined By 2.93% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 10.94 million Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s per share price at $35.89 changed hands at $0.53 or 1.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.79B. KDP’s last price was a discount, traded about -15.1% off its 52-week high of $41.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $33.35, which suggests the last value was 7.08% up since then. When we look at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.71 million.

Analysts gave the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended KDP as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) trade information

Instantly KDP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 35.99 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 1.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.64%, with the 5-day performance at 1.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) is 2.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.85 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.07 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.78% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KDP’s forecast low is $30.00 with $45.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -25.38% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 16.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.60% over the past 6 months, a 6.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.3 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.08 billion and $3.55 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. earnings to decrease by -33.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.57% per year.

KDP Dividends

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27. The 2.23% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 2.23% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.55% of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares while 56.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.56%. There are 56.43% institutions holding the Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.18% of the shares, roughly 72.96 million KDP shares worth $2.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.85% or 68.22 million shares worth $2.43 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund. With 27.99 million shares estimated at $998.19 million under it, the former controlled 1.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 24.61 million shares worth around $868.1 million.