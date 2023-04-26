Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 3.94 million Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.62. With the company’s per share price at $16.89 changed hands at -$0.6 or -3.43% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.22B. STWD’s last price was a discount, traded about -42.81% off its 52-week high of $24.12. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.07, which suggests the last value was 4.85% up since then. When we look at Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.58 million.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) trade information

Instantly STWD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.81 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -3.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.86%, with the 5-day performance at -3.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD) is 0.24% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.87 days.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Starwood Property Trust Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.48% over the past 6 months, a -11.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -8.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Starwood Property Trust Inc. will fall -31.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 43.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $512.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $528 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $293.99 million and $325.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 74.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Starwood Property Trust Inc. earnings to increase by 80.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.99% per year.

STWD Dividends

Starwood Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04. The 11.37% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 11.37% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.43% of Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares while 45.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.58%. There are 45.95% institutions holding the Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.02% of the shares, roughly 28.02 million STWD shares worth $513.53 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.44% or 16.91 million shares worth $310.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 8.74 million shares estimated at $159.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 2.41% of the shares, roughly 7.46 million shares worth around $135.9 million.