Is Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the latest trading session, 0.83 million Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.86 changing hands around $0.05 or 6.21% at last look, the market valuation stands at $22.64M. LOV’s current price is a discount, trading about -347.67% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was 39.53% up since then. When we look at Spark Networks SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 71.30K.

Analysts gave the Spark Networks SE (LOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LOV as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Spark Networks SE’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) trade information

Instantly LOV is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1002 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 6.21% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.35%, with the 5-day performance at 8.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV) is -9.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 42.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LOV’s forecast low is $1.50 with $1.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.42% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -74.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Spark Networks SE share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -49.39% over the past 6 months, a 114.69% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -15.00% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Spark Networks SE earnings to increase by 35.40%.

LOV Dividends

Spark Networks SE is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ:LOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.55% of Spark Networks SE shares while 33.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.03%. There are 33.09% institutions holding the Spark Networks SE stock share, with Osmium Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.85% of the shares, roughly 4.86 million LOV shares worth $3.16 million.

First Manhattan Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.96% or 2.53 million shares worth $1.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 0.5 million shares estimated at $0.51 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares.