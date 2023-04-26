Is Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: POAI) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 1.56 million Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.40. With the company’s per share price at $3.12 changed hands at -$0.11 or -3.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $366.48M. POAI’s last price was a discount, traded about -412.82% off its 52-week high of $16.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.16, which suggests the last value was -1.28% down since then. When we look at Predictive Oncology Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.24K.

Analysts gave the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended POAI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Instantly POAI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -45.75%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.15 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -3.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -49.20%, with the 5-day performance at -45.75% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) is -48.15% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11180.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.88% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, POAI’s forecast low is $100.00 with $100.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3105.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3105.13% for it to hit the projected low.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $372k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Predictive Oncology Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $456k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $350k and $314k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Predictive Oncology Inc. earnings to increase by 1.60%.

POAI Dividends

Predictive Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.38% of Predictive Oncology Inc. shares while 5.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.17%.