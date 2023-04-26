Is PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.59 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $118.03M. PLBY’s current price is a discount, trading about -550.94% off its 52-week high of $10.35. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.59. When we look at PLBY Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

Analysts gave the PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PLBY as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PLBY Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.19.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) trade information

Instantly PLBY was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.7250 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -3.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.36%, with the 5-day performance at -5.09% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) is -18.93% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.94 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 63.86% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLBY’s forecast low is $2.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -214.47% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -25.79% for it to hit the projected low.

PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PLBY Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.54% over the past 6 months, a -292.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -12.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PLBY Group Inc. will fall -258.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 38.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.15 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that PLBY Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $55.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $69.38 million and $65.41 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -20.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -15.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for PLBY Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -187.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30.00% per year.

PLBY Dividends

PLBY Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.02% of PLBY Group Inc. shares while 42.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.19%. There are 42.31% institutions holding the PLBY Group Inc. stock share, with Rizvi Traverse Management, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.63% of the shares, roughly 10.69 million PLBY shares worth $29.39 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.34% or 2.44 million shares worth $6.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $2.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.23% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million shares worth around $1.92 million.