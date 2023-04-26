Is Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.82 million Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.64 changing hands around $0.29 or 0.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.34B. HOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.54% off its 52-week high of $51.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.80, which suggests the last value was 20.83% up since then. When we look at Harley-Davidson Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.85 million.

Analysts gave the Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended HOG as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.39.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) trade information

Instantly HOG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 38.26 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.52%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) is 3.15% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.16% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HOG’s forecast low is $41.00 with $57.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -51.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -8.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Harley-Davidson Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 4.88% over the past 6 months, a -6.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Harley-Davidson Inc. will fall -4.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 8.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.36 billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Harley-Davidson Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.44 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.3 billion and $1.27 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Harley-Davidson Inc. earnings to increase by 18.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 43.10% per year.

HOG Dividends

Harley-Davidson Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 27. The 1.77% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.66. It is important to note, however, that the 1.77% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of Harley-Davidson Inc. shares while 90.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.39%. There are 90.74% institutions holding the Harley-Davidson Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 13.14 million HOG shares worth $493.37 million.

H Partners Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 12.7 million shares worth $476.88 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. With 4.4 million shares estimated at $165.08 million under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 4.14 million shares worth around $155.56 million.