Is E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 0.39 million E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.33 changed hands at -$0.03 or -9.42% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.76M. EJH’s current price is a discount, trading about -35596.97% off its 52-week high of $117.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was -3.03% down since then. When we look at E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 515.04K.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -38.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.5300 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -9.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.41%, with the 5-day performance at -38.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -62.94% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.21 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.48 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -21.20%. The 2023 estimates are for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -166.00%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 06.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.49% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares while 0.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.10%. There are 0.10% institutions holding the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.01% of the shares, roughly 8523.0 EJH shares worth $2736.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 6807.0 shares worth $2185.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 94.0 shares estimated at $30.0 under it, the former controlled 0.00% of total outstanding shares.