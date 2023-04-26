Investors Could Make -63.51% On CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX) Stock

In the last trading session, 4.88 million CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s per share price at $5.81 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.87B. CX’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.82% off its 52-week high of $6.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.20, which suggests the last value was 44.92% up since then. When we look at CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.79 million.

Analysts gave the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended CX as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.09.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.02%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 5.94 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 0.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 43.46%, with the 5-day performance at -2.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is 15.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.66 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.70, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CX’s forecast low is $4.70 with $9.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 19.1% for it to hit the projected low.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 66.00% over the past 6 months, a 88.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. will rise 800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.92 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $4.25 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.77 billion and $4.08 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.10%. The 2023 estimates are for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. earnings to decrease by -32.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.60% per year.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares while 29.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 29.10%. There are 29.10% institutions holding the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.32% of the shares, roughly 80.54 million CX shares worth $326.19 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.87% or 73.71 million shares worth $298.54 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 43.44 million shares estimated at $216.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 1.27% of the shares, roughly 19.15 million shares worth around $105.92 million.