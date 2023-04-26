Investor Confidence Declines As Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Shares Lose -$1.72

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $28.79 changed hands at -$1.72 or -5.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.95B. ALKS’s current price is a discount, trading about -13.89% off its 52-week high of $32.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $21.75, which suggests the last value was 24.45% up since then. When we look at Alkermes plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the Alkermes plc (ALKS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended ALKS as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alkermes plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) trade information

Instantly ALKS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.74%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.75 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -5.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.18%, with the 5-day performance at -1.74% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) is 6.59% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 15.32% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ALKS’s forecast low is $27.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -66.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 6.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Alkermes plc (ALKS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alkermes plc share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.28% over the past 6 months, a -82.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alkermes plc will fall -108.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -116.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 7.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $282.83 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Alkermes plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $293.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $278.55 million and $276.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -1.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Alkermes plc earnings to decrease by -223.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.80% per year.

ALKS Dividends

Alkermes plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26.

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.75% of Alkermes plc shares while 103.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 105.01%. There are 103.17% institutions holding the Alkermes plc stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.28% of the shares, roughly 18.54 million ALKS shares worth $534.11 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.99% or 16.42 million shares worth $473.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund. With 5.01 million shares estimated at $144.3 million under it, the former controlled 3.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 4.62 million shares worth around $133.1 million.