Investing In Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.09 million Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.83. With the company’s per share price at $0.48 changed hands at -$0.08 or -14.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.78M. JAGX’s last price was a discount, traded about -7750.0% off its 52-week high of $37.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.52, which suggests the last value was -8.33% down since then. When we look at Jaguar Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) trade information

Instantly JAGX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -21.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6550 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -14.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -92.68%, with the 5-day performance at -21.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) is -57.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.32 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $150.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, JAGX’s forecast low is $150.00 with $150.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -31150.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -31150.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Jaguar Health Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -95.61% over the past 6 months, a 54.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 175.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.26 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Jaguar Health Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $3.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.08 million and $2.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 48.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Jaguar Health Inc. earnings to increase by 59.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.00% per year.

JAGX Dividends

Jaguar Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.06% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares while 0.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.57%. There are 0.55% institutions holding the Jaguar Health Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 20568.0 JAGX shares worth $9810.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.10% or 13363.0 shares worth $6374.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. With 14370.0 shares estimated at $6854.0 under it, the former controlled 0.10% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 11258.0 shares worth around $5370.0.