Investing In Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 5.19 million Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.58 changing hands around $2.33 or 32.14% at last look, the market valuation stands at $698.90M. LUNR’s current price is a discount, trading about -1319.62% off its 52-week high of $136.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.24, which suggests the last value was 24.43% up since then. When we look at Intuitive Machines Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Analysts gave the Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LUNR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Intuitive Machines Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.01.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Instantly LUNR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.94 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 32.14% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -4.20%, with the 5-day performance at -14.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) is -11.87% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.35 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 53.27% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, LUNR’s forecast low is $14.00 with $28.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -192.28% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $40.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Intuitive Machines Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $45 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Intuitive Machines Inc. earnings to increase by 75.40%.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.49% of Intuitive Machines Inc. shares while 32.99% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.27%. There are 32.99% institutions holding the Intuitive Machines Inc. stock share, with Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund the top institutional holder. As of Feb 27, 2023, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 16204.0 LUNR shares worth $0.15 million.