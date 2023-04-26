HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.34 million HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.02. With the company’s per share price at $29.26 changed hands at -$0.21 or -0.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $28.97B. HPQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -39.41% off its 52-week high of $40.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.08, which suggests the last value was 17.7% up since then. When we look at HP Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.32 million.

Analysts gave the HP Inc. (HPQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended HPQ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. HP Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) trade information

Instantly HPQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 30.76 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -0.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.89%, with the 5-day performance at -6.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) is 5.56% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.15, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.38% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HPQ’s forecast low is $24.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.98% for it to hit the projected low.

HP Inc. (HPQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HP Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.22% over the past 6 months, a -19.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -6.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.50%. The 2023 estimates are for HP Inc. earnings to decrease by -42.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 1.61% per year.

HPQ Dividends

HP Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 29 and June 02. The 3.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.05. It is important to note, however, that the 3.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of HP Inc. shares while 81.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.49%. There are 81.34% institutions holding the HP Inc. stock share, with Berkshire Hathaway, Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.60% of the shares, roughly 104.48 million HPQ shares worth $2.81 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.50% or 93.65 million shares worth $2.52 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 37.42 million shares estimated at $1.01 billion under it, the former controlled 3.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.80% of the shares, roughly 27.54 million shares worth around $740.01 million.