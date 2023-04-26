How Will BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the latest trading session, 0.81 million BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.96. With the company’s most recent per share price at $77.50 changing hands around $4.46 or 6.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.50B. BILL’s current price is a discount, trading about -145.12% off its 52-week high of $189.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $68.30, which suggests the last value was 11.87% up since then. When we look at BILL Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Analysts gave the BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 29 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended BILL as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. BILL Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.24.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) trade information

Instantly BILL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 79.73 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 6.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.87%, with the 5-day performance at -0.19% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) is 9.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.26 days.

BILL Holdings Inc. (BILL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the BILL Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.74% over the past 6 months, a 529.17% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for BILL Holdings Inc. will rise 400.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 900.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 56.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 22 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $246.87 million. 22 analysts are of the opinion that BILL Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $268.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $166.91 million and $200.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 47.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 33.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for BILL Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -169.10%.

BILL Dividends

BILL Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04.

BILL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.95% of BILL Holdings Inc. shares while 100.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 104.78%. There are 100.64% institutions holding the BILL Holdings Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.52% of the shares, roughly 12.25 million BILL shares worth $954.82 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.79% or 9.36 million shares worth $729.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.7 million shares estimated at $444.43 million under it, the former controlled 5.36% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 3.05 million shares worth around $237.87 million.