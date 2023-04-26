HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 4.33. With the company’s per share price at $3.14 changed hands at -$0.01 or -0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $367.85M. HIVE’s last price was a discount, traded about -168.47% off its 52-week high of $8.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.36, which suggests the last value was 56.69% up since then. When we look at HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.51%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.76 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 118.06%, with the 5-day performance at -20.51% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 0.64% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.22 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.64% over the past 6 months, a -431.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.40%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -50.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $12.44 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023 will be $16.75 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.70%. The 2023 estimates are for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. earnings to increase by 185.00%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 18 and July 24.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares while 16.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.27%. There are 16.24% institutions holding the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.97% of the shares, roughly 4.19 million HIVE shares worth $6.03 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.52% or 2.12 million shares worth $3.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF. With 3.92 million shares estimated at $13.57 million under it, the former controlled 4.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held about 1.05% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $1.28 million.