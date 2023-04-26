Haleon plc (NYSE: HLN) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 3.16 million Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $8.89 changing hands around $0.12 or 1.31% at last look, the market valuation stands at $39.84B. HLN’s current price is a discount, trading about -1.8% off its 52-week high of $9.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.59, which suggests the last value was 37.12% up since then. When we look at Haleon plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.08 million.

Analysts gave the Haleon plc (HLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended HLN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Instantly HLN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.05 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 1.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.06%, with the 5-day performance at 1.78% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) is 8.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.75, meaning bulls need a downside of -1.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HLN’s forecast low is $6.18 with $10.21 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Haleon plc earnings to decrease by -23.80%.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 1.32% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 1.32% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.41% of Haleon plc shares while 7.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.91%. There are 7.40% institutions holding the Haleon plc stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.09% of the shares, roughly 96.51 million HLN shares worth $772.08 million.

ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.56% or 25.7 million shares worth $205.64 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. With 63.92 million shares estimated at $511.35 million under it, the former controlled 1.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund held about 0.18% of the shares, roughly 8.5 million shares worth around $68.01 million.