GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 0.45 million GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.87 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $177.37M. GRWG’s current price is a discount, trading about -200.7% off its 52-week high of $8.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.86, which suggests the last value was 0.35% up since then. When we look at GrowGeneration Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 982.14K.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

With action -10.59%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.79%, with the 5-day performance at -10.59% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is -13.55% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.5 days.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the GrowGeneration Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.65% over the past 6 months, a 85.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -11.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for GrowGeneration Corp. will fall -22.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 96.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -8.00% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $55.94 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that GrowGeneration Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $64.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $81.77 million and $71.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -31.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -9.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for GrowGeneration Corp. earnings to increase by 87.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.46% of GrowGeneration Corp. shares while 46.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.93%. There are 46.26% institutions holding the GrowGeneration Corp. stock share, with ETF Managers Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.16% of the shares, roughly 4.09 million GRWG shares worth $13.99 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.05% or 4.05 million shares worth $15.88 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.17 million shares estimated at $12.41 million under it, the former controlled 8.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 4.73% of the shares, roughly 1.73 million shares worth around $6.79 million.