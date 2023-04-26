Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.32 million Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.42. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.80 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.59% at last look, the market valuation stands at $378.79M. GTE’s current price is a discount, trading about -168.75% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.70, which suggests the last value was 12.5% up since then. When we look at Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.88 million.

Analysts gave the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended GTE as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) trade information

Instantly GTE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8848 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -2.59% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.44%, with the 5-day performance at -10.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE) is 1.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.01, meaning bulls need an upside of 60.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GTE’s forecast low is $1.11 with $3.72 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -365.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -38.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 27.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $726.4 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $569.11 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 27.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 47.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 226.00%.

GTE Dividends

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 01 and May 05.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX:GTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.59% of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares while 37.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 38.33%. There are 37.34% institutions holding the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock share, with GMT Capital Corp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 6.54% of the shares, roughly 22.53 million GTE shares worth $22.31 million.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.47% or 18.83 million shares worth $18.65 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series. With 4.6 million shares estimated at $4.46 million under it, the former controlled 1.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series held about 0.63% of the shares, roughly 2.17 million shares worth around $2.11 million.