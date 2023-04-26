GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ: GCTK): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 12.92 million GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.12. With the company’s per share price at $0.55 changed hands at -$0.1 or -15.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.85M. GCTK’s last price was a discount, traded about -581.82% off its 52-week high of $3.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.21, which suggests the last value was 61.82% up since then. When we look at GlucoTrack Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) trade information

Instantly GCTK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -38.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0000 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -15.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.86%, with the 5-day performance at -38.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK) is 11.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18760.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.56 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GlucoTrack Inc. (GCTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 58.90%. The 2023 estimates are for GlucoTrack Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.90%.

GCTK Dividends

GlucoTrack Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

GlucoTrack Inc. (NASDAQ:GCTK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 25.14% of GlucoTrack Inc. shares while 0.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.31%. There are 0.23% institutions holding the GlucoTrack Inc. stock share, with Boston Financial Mangement LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.17% of the shares, roughly 26372.0 GCTK shares worth $37184.0.

Alerus Financial NA holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 11500.0 shares worth $16215.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.