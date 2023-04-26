FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: FIP) Disappoints Wall Street With -8.90% Stock Price Drop

In the last trading session, 1.59 million FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.66 changed hands at -$0.26 or -8.90% during last session, the market valuation stood at $264.48M. FIP’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.77% off its 52-week high of $4.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.22, which suggests the last value was 16.54% up since then. When we look at FTAI Infrastructure Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 461.52K.

Analysts gave the FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FIP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. FTAI Infrastructure Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) trade information

Instantly FIP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -15.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.13 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -8.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.83%, with the 5-day performance at -15.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) is 4.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.0% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FIP’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -163.16% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -163.16% for it to hit the projected low.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (FIP) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that FTAI Infrastructure Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $103 million.

The 2023 estimates are for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. earnings to decrease by -114.60%.

FIP Dividends

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 4.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 4.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.77% of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. shares while 75.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.48%. There are 75.89% institutions holding the FTAI Infrastructure Inc. stock share, with Washington State Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.85% of the shares, roughly 11.79 million FIP shares worth $34.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.79% or 4.76 million shares worth $14.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd. With 3.19 million shares estimated at $9.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.21% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $4.6 million.