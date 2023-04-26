Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) Is Under Pressure Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum.

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.02 or -8.72% at last look, the market valuation stands at $30.66M. FLGC’s current price is a discount, trading about -715.0% off its 52-week high of $1.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.19, which suggests the last value was 5.0% up since then. When we look at Flora Growth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Analysts gave the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FLGC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Flora Growth Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

Instantly FLGC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -14.35%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2390 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -8.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.17%, with the 5-day performance at -14.35% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) is -13.76% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.36 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 84.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FLGC’s forecast low is $1.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -900.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Flora Growth Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -61.70% over the past 6 months, a 69.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 21.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Flora Growth Corp. will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 42.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 147.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $21.59 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Flora Growth Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $22.94 million.

The 2023 estimates are for Flora Growth Corp. earnings to decrease by -41.40%.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.16% of Flora Growth Corp. shares while 13.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.43%. There are 13.10% institutions holding the Flora Growth Corp. stock share, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.91% of the shares, roughly 10.83 million FLGC shares worth $2.15 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.04% or 4.17 million shares worth $0.83 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 3.32 million shares estimated at $0.66 million under it, the former controlled 2.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 20412.0 shares worth around $4043.0.