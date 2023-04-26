Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.31 changing hands around $0.2 or 3.91% at last look, the market valuation stands at $807.53M. UUUU’s current price is a discount, trading about -58.19% off its 52-week high of $8.40. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.69, which suggests the last value was 11.68% up since then. When we look at Energy Fuels Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.83 million.

Analysts gave the Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended UUUU as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Instantly UUUU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.29 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 3.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.49%, with the 5-day performance at 2.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) is 3.51% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 10.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, UUUU’s forecast low is $8.50 with $12.36 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Energy Fuels Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -23.71% over the past 6 months, a 142.11% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Energy Fuels Inc. will rise 1,160.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -150.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 257.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Energy Fuels Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.94 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 563.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Energy Fuels Inc. earnings to increase by 71.10%.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of Energy Fuels Inc. shares while 45.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.34%. There are 45.54% institutions holding the Energy Fuels Inc. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.20% of the shares, roughly 8.22 million UUUU shares worth $51.06 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.08% or 8.02 million shares worth $49.83 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF. With 7.17 million shares estimated at $40.02 million under it, the former controlled 4.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held about 4.30% of the shares, roughly 6.8 million shares worth around $42.23 million.