Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 0.77 million Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.46 changed hands at -$0.1 or -0.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.93B. ERJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.34% off its 52-week high of $16.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.91, which suggests the last value was 48.84% up since then. When we look at Embraer S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.54 million.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) trade information

Instantly ERJ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.20 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -0.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.45%, with the 5-day performance at -5.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is -1.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.85 days.

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Embraer S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 62.57% over the past 6 months, a 404.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Embraer S.A. will rise 94.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -40.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $854.27 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Embraer S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $600.9 million and $1.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 42.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 15.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -25.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Embraer S.A. earnings to decrease by -247.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.00% per year.

ERJ Dividends

Embraer S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Embraer S.A. shares while 39.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.27%. There are 39.27% institutions holding the Embraer S.A. stock share, with Brandes Investment Partners L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.49% of the shares, roughly 15.72 million ERJ shares worth $171.81 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.10% or 3.88 million shares worth $42.39 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund. With 1.99 million shares estimated at $21.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund held about 0.94% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $22.21 million.