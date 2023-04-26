DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Stock Today – Analysts’ Views Are Different

In the last trading session, 1.23 million DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.51 changed hands at -$0.67 or -4.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.81B. DLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.93% off its 52-week high of $33.63. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.03, which suggests the last value was 33.16% up since then. When we look at DLocal Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.24 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -4.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -13.23%, with the 5-day performance at -1.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is -12.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.91 days.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DLocal Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.99% over the past 6 months, a 45.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 14.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for DLocal Limited will rise 37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $133.74 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that DLocal Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $148.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $87.45 million and $101.18 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 46.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for DLocal Limited earnings to increase by 37.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.50% per year.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.13% of DLocal Limited shares while 87.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.19%. There are 87.26% institutions holding the DLocal Limited stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 19.47% of the shares, roughly 57.66 million DLO shares worth $897.78 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.42% or 16.05 million shares worth $249.89 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. With 5.76 million shares estimated at $89.66 million under it, the former controlled 1.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 5.1 million shares worth around $76.16 million.