Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the latest trading session, 1.24 million Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.74 changing hands around $1.17 or 12.23% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.22B. CTKB’s current price is a discount, trading about -49.44% off its 52-week high of $16.05. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.38, which suggests the last value was 31.28% up since then. When we look at Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 667.53K.

Analysts gave the Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CTKB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.03.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

Instantly CTKB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.87 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 12.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.19%, with the 5-day performance at 10.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) is 25.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.33 days.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cytek Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.57% over the past 6 months, a 66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cytek Biosciences Inc. will rise 200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 66.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.15 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Cytek Biosciences Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $53.88 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $35.06 million and $40.16 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 34.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.20%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cytek Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 46.70%.

CTKB Dividends

Cytek Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 09.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.06% of Cytek Biosciences Inc. shares while 55.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.44%. There are 55.10% institutions holding the Cytek Biosciences Inc. stock share, with RA Capital Management, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.88% of the shares, roughly 13.38 million CTKB shares worth $144.38 million.

HHLR Advisors, LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.41% or 8.68 million shares worth $93.71 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.81 million shares estimated at $30.35 million under it, the former controlled 2.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.85% of the shares, roughly 2.51 million shares worth around $27.03 million.