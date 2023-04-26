CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Is Either An Instant Disaster Or A Huge Opportunity.

In the last trading session, 1.83 million CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.86. With the company’s per share price at $5.02 changed hands at -$0.09 or -1.76% during last session, the market valuation stood at $628.05M. CTIC’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.38% off its 52-week high of $7.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.32, which suggests the last value was 33.86% up since then. When we look at CTI BioPharma Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.08 million.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Instantly CTIC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 12.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 5.39 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -1.76% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.47%, with the 5-day performance at 12.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) is 16.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 16.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.9 days.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CTI BioPharma Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 12.81% over the past 6 months, a 67.90% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CTI BioPharma Corp. will rise 70.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 129.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $23.11 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that CTI BioPharma Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $28.59 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.29 million and $12.33 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 907.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 131.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.10%. The 2023 estimates are for CTI BioPharma Corp. earnings to increase by 25.40%.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 10 and May 15.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.50% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares while 83.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.13%. There are 83.29% institutions holding the CTI BioPharma Corp. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.14% of the shares, roughly 16.0 million CTIC shares worth $96.18 million.

BVF Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.68% or 8.81 million shares worth $52.97 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.49 million shares estimated at $68.18 million under it, the former controlled 9.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.64% of the shares, roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $20.94 million.