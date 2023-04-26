Could Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the latest trading session, 1.31 million Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.08. With the company’s most recent per share price at $305.79 changed hands at -$33.58 or -9.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $37.10B. ODFL’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.86% off its 52-week high of $381.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $231.31, which suggests the last value was 24.36% up since then. When we look at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 766.00K.

Analysts gave the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended ODFL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.7.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) trade information

Instantly ODFL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.62%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 356.70 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -9.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 7.76%, with the 5-day performance at -11.62% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) is -8.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $348.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.2% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ODFL’s forecast low is $260.00 with $405.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -32.44% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.97% for it to hit the projected low.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.58% over the past 6 months, a -0.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -20.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. will rise 3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -4.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.30% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.48 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.5 billion and $1.67 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. earnings to increase by 37.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.76% per year.

ODFL Dividends

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26. The 0.47% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.47% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.69% of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares while 77.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.74%. There are 77.48% institutions holding the Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.81% of the shares, roughly 10.79 million ODFL shares worth $3.06 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 9.23 million shares worth $2.62 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.77 million shares estimated at $1.62 billion under it, the former controlled 4.33% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $857.4 million.