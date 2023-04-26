Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) Stock Forecast For 2023: Bullish Signs Point To $20.70 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 0.91 million Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.38 changing hands around $0.78 or 5.74% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.97B. CSTM’s current price is a discount, trading about -22.18% off its 52-week high of $17.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.82, which suggests the last value was 31.71% up since then. When we look at Constellium SE’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Constellium SE (CSTM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CSTM as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Constellium SE’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.38.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) trade information

Instantly CSTM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.64 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 5.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.56%, with the 5-day performance at -2.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.93 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.87, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CSTM’s forecast low is $16.40 with $20.70 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -43.95% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Constellium SE (CSTM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Constellium SE share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.68% over the past 6 months, a -38.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Constellium SE will fall -70.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 291.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -5.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Constellium SE’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $2.15 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.02 billion and $2.32 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 46.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Constellium SE earnings to increase by 17.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.52% per year.

CSTM Dividends

Constellium SE is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26.

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.81% of Constellium SE shares while 92.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.03%. There are 92.33% institutions holding the Constellium SE stock share, with Bpifrance SA the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 11.36% of the shares, roughly 16.39 million CSTM shares worth $236.73 million.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.12% or 14.6 million shares worth $210.9 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Contrarian Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. With 7.98 million shares estimated at $115.18 million under it, the former controlled 5.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 3.32% of the shares, roughly 4.78 million shares worth around $69.08 million.