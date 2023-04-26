Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.3 million Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $0.20 changing hands around $0.04 or 24.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $2.04M. CNXAâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -6900.0% off its 52-week high of $14.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Connexa Sports Technologies Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 835.39K.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 13.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2001 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 24.08% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -14.57%, with the 5-day performance at 13.58% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 29.80% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.7 days.

CNXA Dividends

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 35.10% of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. shares while 8.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 13.45%. There are 8.73% institutions holding the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.43% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million CNXA shares worth $0.3 million.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 32893.0 shares worth $9792.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.