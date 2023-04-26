Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Investors To Make Big Returns Again

In the latest trading session, 0.94 million Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.33. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2030.66 changing hands around $250.66 or 14.08% at last look, the market valuation stands at $49.11B. CMG’s last price was a premium, traded about 10.52% off its 52-week high of $1816.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $1196.28, which suggests the last value was 41.09% up since then. When we look at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 282.46K.

Analysts gave the Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 34 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended CMG as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $11.53.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) trade information

Instantly CMG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 12.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2,047.31 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 14.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.35%, with the 5-day performance at 12.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is 23.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.74 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2035.10, meaning bulls need an upside of 0.22% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CMG’s forecast low is $1550.00 with $2300.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -13.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 23.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 31.36% over the past 6 months, a 26.48% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. will rise 24.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 19.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 23 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.5 billion. 23 analysts are of the opinion that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.5 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.21 billion and $2.23 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings to increase by 39.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 24.36% per year.

CMG Dividends

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 24 and July 28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.56% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares while 95.17% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.71%. There are 95.17% institutions holding the Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 2.66 million CMG shares worth $5.43 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.18% or 1.98 million shares worth $4.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.86 million shares estimated at $1.76 billion under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.05% of the shares, roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $1.72 billion.