Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN): Investing Tips And Trends

In the latest trading session, 3.4 million Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.39 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $60.51M. CPTN’s current price is a discount, trading about -694.87% off its 52-week high of $3.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.38, which suggests the last value was 2.56% up since then. When we look at Cepton Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 649.14K.

Analysts gave the Cepton Inc. (CPTN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CPTN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Cepton Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.1.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) trade information

Instantly CPTN was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.29%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4880 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -0.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -69.09%, with the 5-day performance at -4.29% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) is -20.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.47 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 82.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CPTN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -925.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -156.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Cepton Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -84.30% over the past 6 months, a -2.78% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Cepton Inc. will fall -131.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -1,100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 135.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.06 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Cepton Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $3.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.49 million and $2.56 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 27.40%.

The 2023 estimates are for Cepton Inc. earnings to increase by 124.90%.

CPTN Dividends

Cepton Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.57% of Cepton Inc. shares while 16.56% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.10%. There are 16.56% institutions holding the Cepton Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.50% of the shares, roughly 2.35 million CPTN shares worth $2.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 2.26 million shares worth $2.87 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 1.75 million shares estimated at $2.23 million under it, the former controlled 1.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $0.93 million.