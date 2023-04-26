Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch BTOG Stock In 2023

In the latest trading session, 0.61 million Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.20 changing hands around $0.01 or 4.66% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.71M. BTOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -470.0% off its 52-week high of $1.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.14, which suggests the last value was 30.0% up since then. When we look at Bit Origin Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 46250.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 110.61K.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) trade information

Instantly BTOG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -10.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.2400 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 4.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.46%, with the 5-day performance at -10.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG) is -31.41% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.05 days.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -60.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Bit Origin Ltd earnings to increase by 101.60%.

BTOG Dividends

Bit Origin Ltd is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ:BTOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 18.40% of Bit Origin Ltd shares while 0.29% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.35%. There are 0.29% institutions holding the Bit Origin Ltd stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.09% of the shares, roughly 92700.0 BTOG shares worth $17724.0.

Virtu Financial LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.06% or 59232.0 shares worth $11325.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 30160.0 shares estimated at $5766.0 under it, the former controlled 0.03% of total outstanding shares.