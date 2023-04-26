Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) Shares Are Down -11.43% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 1.23 million Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0.82. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $211.57 changed hands at -$0.12 or -0.06% at last look, the market valuation stands at $87.88B. ADPâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -29.94% off its 52-week high of $274.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $196.61, which suggests the last value was 7.07% up since then. When we look at Automatic Data Processing Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.03 million.

Analysts gave the Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended ADP as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Automatic Data Processing Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.45.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) trade information

Instantly ADP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 216.79 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -0.06% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.43%, with the 5-day performance at -2.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) is -1.30% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.02 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.29 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $242.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADPâ€™s forecast low is $211.00 with $278.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -31.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Automatic Data Processing Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -10.70% over the past 6 months, a 15.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Automatic Data Processing Inc. will rise 10.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 23.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.88 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Automatic Data Processing Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $4.42 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.51 billion and $4.13 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7.10%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings to increase by 15.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.43% per year.

ADP Dividends

Automatic Data Processing Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26. The 2.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares while 83.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.73%. There are 83.63% institutions holding the Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.70% of the shares, roughly 40.18 million ADP shares worth $9.6 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.50% or 35.21 million shares worth $8.41 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 12.61 million shares estimated at $3.01 billion under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.31% of the shares, roughly 9.59 million shares worth around $2.29 billion.