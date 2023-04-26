Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.23 million Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.41 changed hands at $0.01 or 0.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $103.39M. ASTR’s last price was a discount, traded about -746.34% off its 52-week high of $3.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 14.63% up since then. When we look at Astra Space Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.79 million.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

Instantly ASTR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.42%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4201 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 0.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -6.50%, with the 5-day performance at 0.42% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) is -4.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 26.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.38 days.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Astra Space Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.42% over the past 6 months, a 44.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 172.10% up from the last financial year.

The 2023 estimates are for Astra Space Inc. earnings to increase by 67.90%.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 03 and May 08.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Astra Space Inc. shares while 37.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.68%. There are 37.22% institutions holding the Astra Space Inc. stock share, with Acme, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.12% of the shares, roughly 28.24 million ASTR shares worth $12.25 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.71% or 10.14 million shares worth $4.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 5.32 million shares estimated at $2.31 million under it, the former controlled 2.47% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.59% of the shares, roughly 3.42 million shares worth around $1.95 million.