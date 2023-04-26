Are Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Shares Ready For A Price Rise?

In the last trading session, 5.99 million Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $15.37 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $13.77B. GFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.32% off its 52-week high of $15.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.03, which suggests the last value was 54.26% up since then. When we look at Gold Fields Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.93 million.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 15.74 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -0.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 48.50%, with the 5-day performance at 0.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is 20.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.42 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Fields Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 91.17% over the past 6 months, a 4.12% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 86.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Gold Fields Limited earnings to decrease by -10.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.50% per year.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 2.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 2.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Limited shares while 27.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.36%. There are 27.36% institutions holding the Gold Fields Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.62% of the shares, roughly 50.23 million GFI shares worth $519.89 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.61% or 14.36 million shares worth $148.62 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. With 52.34 million shares estimated at $697.17 million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF held about 0.92% of the shares, roughly 8.18 million shares worth around $74.35 million.