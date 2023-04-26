Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 1.25 million Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.66 changing hands around $0.42 or 4.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.31B. ARI’s current price is a discount, trading about -37.16% off its 52-week high of $13.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.91, which suggests the last value was 18.12% up since then. When we look at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.27 million.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) trade information

Instantly ARI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.47%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.66 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 added 4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -10.22%, with the 5-day performance at 1.47% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI) is 3.87% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.03 days.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.36% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. will rise 17.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 20.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $96.6 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $92.87 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.18 million and $76.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 22.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 2.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. earnings to increase by 15.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.07% per year.

ARI Dividends

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 26. The 15.15% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 15.15% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE:ARI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.93% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares while 64.27% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.87%. There are 64.27% institutions holding the Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 16.63% of the shares, roughly 23.49 million ARI shares worth $252.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.03% or 15.59 million shares worth $167.73 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.8 million shares estimated at $112.64 million under it, the former controlled 6.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.06% of the shares, roughly 4.32 million shares worth around $46.49 million.