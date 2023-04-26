Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Is Worth A Shot If Youâ€™re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 1.29 million Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.31. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $366.14 changed hands at -$3.45 or -0.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $170.70B. ADBEâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -23.22% off its 52-week high of $451.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $274.73, which suggests the last value was 24.97% up since then. When we look at Adobe Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

Analysts gave the Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended ADBE as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Adobe Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.79.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Instantly ADBE was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 382.99 on Tuesday, 04/25/23 subtracted -0.93% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 8.80%, with the 5-day performance at -3.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is -1.88% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $395.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.39% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ADBEâ€™s forecast low is $321.00 with $480.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -31.1% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Adobe Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 15.79% over the past 6 months, a 12.40% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Adobe Inc. will rise 13.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 26 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.77 billion. 26 analysts are of the opinion that Adobe Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023 will be $4.86 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.39 billion and $4.43 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Adobe Inc. earnings to increase by 0.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.98% per year.

ADBE Dividends

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 14 and June 19.

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Adobe Inc. shares while 85.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.08%. There are 85.83% institutions holding the Adobe Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.59% of the shares, roughly 39.4 million ADBE shares worth $14.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.03% or 36.85 million shares worth $13.49 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 14.13 million shares estimated at $5.17 billion under it, the former controlled 3.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.34% of the shares, roughly 10.75 million shares worth around $3.93 billion.