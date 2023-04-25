ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFOX) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 8.46 million ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.18 changing hands around $0.09 or 8.26% at last look, the market valuation stands at $133.20M. ZFOX’s current price is a discount, trading about -1233.05% off its 52-week high of $15.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.96, which suggests the last value was 18.64% up since then. When we look at ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 633.84K.

Analysts gave the ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ZFOX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) trade information

Instantly ZFOX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -19.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.4200 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 8.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.31%, with the 5-day performance at -19.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) is -20.81% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 68.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ZFOX’s forecast low is $2.50 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -323.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -111.86% for it to hit the projected low.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (ZFOX) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 109.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $44.41 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ZeroFox Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $46.43 million.

The 2023 estimates are for ZeroFox Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -725.00%.

ZFOX Dividends

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

ZeroFox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 24.41% of ZeroFox Holdings Inc. shares while 56.24% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.40%. There are 56.24% institutions holding the ZeroFox Holdings Inc. stock share, with NEA Management Company, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 15.24% of the shares, roughly 18.07 million ZFOX shares worth $89.98 million.

Highland Management Partners 9 LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.94% or 14.16 million shares worth $20.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.47 million shares estimated at $2.87 million under it, the former controlled 0.40% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $2.52 million.