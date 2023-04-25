Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the last trading session, 3.19 million Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.84. With the company’s per share price at $4.57 changed hands at $0.16 or 3.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $25.04B. WIT’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.2% off its 52-week high of $6.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.32, which suggests the last value was 5.47% up since then. When we look at Wipro Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

Analysts gave the Wipro Limited (WIT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 4.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 8 out of 45 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 6 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 17 recommended WIT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 8 rated the stock as Underweight. Wipro Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) trade information

Instantly WIT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.06%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.59 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 3.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.93%, with the 5-day performance at 5.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) is 3.39% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.16 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.18 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.90, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WIT’s forecast low is $3.78 with $5.88 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.29% for it to hit the projected low.

Wipro Limited (WIT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wipro Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.22% over the past 6 months, a -10.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.60%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.8 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.75 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Wipro Limited earnings to increase by 16.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.00% per year.

WIT Dividends

Wipro Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 1.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Wipro Limited shares while 2.44% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.44%. There are 2.44% institutions holding the Wipro Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.34% of the shares, roughly 18.7 million WIT shares worth $87.15 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.25% or 13.76 million shares worth $64.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 5.86 million shares estimated at $27.54 million under it, the former controlled 0.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 3.41 million shares worth around $16.01 million.