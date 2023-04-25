Will VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) In 2023 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 3.08 million VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.96. With the company’s per share price at $33.19 changed hands at -$0.14 or -0.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.12B. VICI’s last price was a discount, traded about -7.53% off its 52-week high of $35.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.42, which suggests the last value was 20.4% up since then. When we look at VICI Properties Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.81 million.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) trade information

Instantly VICI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.00%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 33.40 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -0.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.44%, with the 5-day performance at 1.00% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) is 10.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.64 days.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the VICI Properties Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 11.79% over the past 6 months, a 9.84% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for VICI Properties Inc. will rise 60.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,083.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 30.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $834.4 million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that VICI Properties Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $853.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $416.62 million and $662.62 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 100.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 28.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 48.40%. The 2023 estimates are for VICI Properties Inc. earnings to decrease by -27.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.10% per year.

VICI Dividends

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 01. The 4.70% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.56. It is important to note, however, that the 4.70% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.42% of VICI Properties Inc. shares while 98.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.89%. There are 98.48% institutions holding the VICI Properties Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 14.35% of the shares, roughly 144.13 million VICI shares worth $4.78 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.69% or 97.33 million shares worth $3.23 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Capital Income Builder, Inc. and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 51.75 million shares estimated at $1.72 billion under it, the former controlled 5.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.97% of the shares, roughly 38.27 million shares worth around $1.27 billion.