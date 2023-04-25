Why To Invest In Juniper II Corp. (NYSE: JUN) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.27 million Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.46 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.01% at last look, the market valuation stands at $390.33M. JUN’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.06% off its 52-week high of $10.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.88, which suggests the last value was 5.54% up since then. When we look at Juniper II Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 180.06K.

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) trade information

Instantly JUN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.78 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 0.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.85%, with the 5-day performance at 0.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN) is 0.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1950.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Juniper II Corp. (JUN) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Juniper II Corp. earnings to increase by 199.00%.

JUN Dividends

Juniper II Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Juniper II Corp. (NYSE:JUN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.84% of Juniper II Corp. shares while 94.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.64%. There are 94.84% institutions holding the Juniper II Corp. stock share, with Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 7.97% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million JUN shares worth $24.25 million.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.85% or 1.75 million shares worth $17.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund. With 0.73 million shares estimated at $7.33 million under it, the former controlled 2.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 0.35 million shares worth around $3.52 million.