When Will Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ: CNTG) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 8.18 million Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.56 changing hands around $0.82 or 110.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $16.68M. CNTG’s current price is a discount, trading about -146.79% off its 52-week high of $3.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.61, which suggests the last value was 60.9% up since then. When we look at Centogene N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 26240.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 20.44K.

Analysts gave the Centogene N.V. (CNTG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CNTG as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Centogene N.V.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.44.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) trade information

Instantly CNTG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 126.09%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 110.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 67.74%, with the 5-day performance at 126.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG) is 100.00% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6870.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 37.6% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNTG’s forecast low is $2.50 with $2.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -60.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Centogene N.V. (CNTG) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Centogene N.V. will rise 59.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 22.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -73.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.74 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Centogene N.V.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022 will be $14.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $30.77 million and $43.72 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -55.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -66.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -50.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Centogene N.V. earnings to decrease by -104.20%.

CNTG Dividends

Centogene N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 28 and May 13.

Centogene N.V. (NASDAQ:CNTG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.83% of Centogene N.V. shares while 65.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.00%. There are 65.71% institutions holding the Centogene N.V. stock share, with Platinum Investment Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.75% of the shares, roughly 2.38 million CNTG shares worth $4.61 million.

Wells Fargo & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Master Investment Portfolio-Diversified Equity Master Portfolio. With 11156.0 shares estimated at $21642.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Master Investment Portfolio-Diversified Equity Master Portfolio held about 0.00% of the shares, roughly 910.0 shares worth around $1765.0.