What Is The Performance Outlook For The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 4.04 million The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $78.53 changed hands at $0.1 or 0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $91.25B. TJX’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.86% off its 52-week high of $83.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.69, which suggests the last value was 31.63% up since then. When we look at The TJX Companies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.05 million.

Analysts gave the The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended TJX as a Hold, 13 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The TJX Companies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) trade information

Instantly TJX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 79.71 on Monday, 04/24/23 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -1.34%, with the 5-day performance at 1.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX) is 5.23% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.36 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.42, meaning bulls need an upside of 10.17% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TJX’s forecast low is $75.00 with $95.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.97% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 4.5% for it to hit the projected low.

The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The TJX Companies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 20.15% over the past 6 months, a 13.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 16.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The TJX Companies Inc. will rise 4.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.81 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that The TJX Companies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $12.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.41 billion and $11.84 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 3.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.80%. The 2023 estimates are for The TJX Companies Inc. earnings to increase by 10.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.20% per year.

TJX Dividends

The TJX Companies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 22. The 1.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.33. It is important to note, however, that the 1.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.06% of The TJX Companies Inc. shares while 93.88% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.94%. There are 93.88% institutions holding the The TJX Companies Inc. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 8.00% of the shares, roughly 92.17 million TJX shares worth $7.24 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.92% or 91.29 million shares worth $7.17 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund. With 33.19 million shares estimated at $2.61 billion under it, the former controlled 2.87% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Dividend Growth Fund held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 32.12 million shares worth around $2.52 billion.