What Is The Performance Outlook For Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) In The Coming Months?

In the latest trading session, 0.52 million Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.59. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $59.03 changed hands at -$1.39 or -2.30% at last look, the market valuation stands at $66.89B. CNQâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -15.23% off its 52-week high of $68.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $43.67, which suggests the last value was 26.02% up since then. When we look at Canadian Natural Resources Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.17 million.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) trade information

Instantly CNQ was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -3.37%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 60.89 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -2.30% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.30%, with the 5-day performance at -3.37% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is 14.84% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 51.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 19.82 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Canadian Natural Resources Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 0.65% over the past 6 months, a -35.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -23.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Canadian Natural Resources Limited will fall -44.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -52.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -17.20% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.04 billion. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Canadian Natural Resources Limitedâ€™s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $5.53 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.75 billion and $8.33 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -22.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -33.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Canadian Natural Resources Limited earnings to increase by 47.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.99% per year.

CNQ Dividends

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04. The 4.34% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.62. It is important to note, however, that the 4.34% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.22% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited shares while 78.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.51%. There are 78.72% institutions holding the Canadian Natural Resources Limited stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 13.71% of the shares, roughly 150.82 million CNQ shares worth $8.89 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.80% or 96.8 million shares worth $5.71 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Europacific Growth Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 58.81 million shares estimated at $3.47 billion under it, the former controlled 5.34% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 3.02% of the shares, roughly 33.25 million shares worth around $1.96 billion.