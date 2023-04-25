Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Is The Most Intriguing Stock Today.

In the last trading session, 2.25 million Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.63 changed hands at -$0.05 or -8.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.59M. VIRI’s last price was a discount, traded about -1346.03% off its 52-week high of $9.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.22, which suggests the last value was 65.08% up since then. When we look at Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 747.14K.

Analysts gave the Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended VIRI as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) trade information

Instantly VIRI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.7800 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -8.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 164.96%, with the 5-day performance at -4.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) is 101.71% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VIRI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1804.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1804.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Virios Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 100.48% over the past 6 months, a 55.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Virios Therapeutics Inc. will rise 58.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 52.30% for the next quarter.

The 2023 estimates are for Virios Therapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 42.30%.

VIRI Dividends

Virios Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 12.

Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.05% of Virios Therapeutics Inc. shares while 10.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.18%. There are 10.71% institutions holding the Virios Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.28% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million VIRI shares worth $55554.0.

Walleye Capital LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.90% or 0.16 million shares worth $38778.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. With 0.22 million shares estimated at $84040.0 under it, the former controlled 1.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held about 0.20% of the shares, roughly 37156.0 shares worth around $8768.0.