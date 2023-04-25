UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Shares Are Down -16.13% Year To Date.

In the latest trading session, 0.71 million UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.86 changed hands at -$0.11 or -3.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $474.13M. TIGR’s current price is a discount, trading about -102.45% off its 52-week high of $5.79. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.95, which suggests the last value was -3.15% down since then. When we look at UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 876.72K.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.27 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -3.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.13%, with the 5-day performance at -11.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is -7.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.46 days.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $270.89 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $225.37 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.10%. The 2023 estimates are for UP Fintech Holding Limited earnings to decrease by -115.10%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 08 and June 12.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.99% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares while 5.07% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.58%. There are 5.07% institutions holding the UP Fintech Holding Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 1.25% of the shares, roughly 1.98 million TIGR shares worth $6.77 million.

Bank of America Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.58% or 0.91 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. With 0.98 million shares estimated at $3.64 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held about 0.10% of the shares, roughly 0.15 million shares worth around $0.51 million.