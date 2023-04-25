Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM): The Most Interesting Shares Of The Day

In the last trading session, 3.74 million Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.53. With the company’s per share price at $35.79 changed hands at -$0.78 or -2.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $24.85B. TCOM’s last price was a discount, traded about -12.24% off its 52-week high of $40.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.46, which suggests the last value was 48.42% up since then. When we look at Trip.com Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

Analysts gave the Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 8 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TCOM as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.08%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 37.88 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -2.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 4.04%, with the 5-day performance at -2.08% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is -4.28% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.29 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $320.55, meaning bulls need an upside of 88.83% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TCOM’s forecast low is $233.64 with $397.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1010.92% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -552.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Trip.com Group Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 53.87% over the past 6 months, a 275.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Trip.com Group Limited will rise 2,700.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 750.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.17 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Trip.com Group Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.17 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $570.93 million and $502.89 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 104.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 132.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -8.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Trip.com Group Limited earnings to increase by 346.20%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between June 26 and June 30.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Limited shares while 53.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.19%. There are 53.19% institutions holding the Trip.com Group Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 4.44% of the shares, roughly 30.38 million TCOM shares worth $1.04 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.09% or 27.97 million shares worth $962.0 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Oct 30, 2022 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 7.33 million shares estimated at $165.87 million under it, the former controlled 1.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.10% of the shares, roughly 7.09 million shares worth around $160.47 million.