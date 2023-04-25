Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Synchronoss Technologies Inc.

In the latest trading session, 0.8 million Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.93 changed hands at -$0.02 or -1.93% at last look, the market valuation stands at $87.90M. SNCR’s current price is a discount, trading about -101.08% off its 52-week high of $1.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.51, which suggests the last value was 45.16% up since then. When we look at Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 65580.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 203.63K.

Analysts gave the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SNCR as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

Instantly SNCR was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.73%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -1.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.74%, with the 5-day performance at -4.73% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) is -0.89% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.93 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.44 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.78, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.55% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNCR’s forecast low is $1.00 with $4.60 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -394.62% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -7.53% for it to hit the projected low.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.75% over the past 6 months, a -88.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. will fall -200.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -110.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -2.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $58.86 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $60.37 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $65.87 million and $65.24 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -10.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -7.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 77.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 08 and May 12.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.16% of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares while 51.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.23%. There are 51.28% institutions holding the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stock share, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 28.30% of the shares, roughly 12.08 million SNCR shares worth $11.3 million.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 28.30% or 12.08 million shares worth $11.3 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were 180 Degree Capital Corp and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. With 5.47 million shares estimated at $5.11 million under it, the former controlled 12.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund held about 10.14% of the shares, roughly 4.33 million shares worth around $4.05 million.