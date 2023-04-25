Stock Performance Of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s most recent per share price at $44.61 changed hands at -$3.26 or -6.81% at last look, the market valuation stands at $7.33B. ST’s current price is a discount, trading about -21.81% off its 52-week high of $54.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.64, which suggests the last value was 17.87% up since then. When we look at Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 934.64K.

Analysts gave the Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended ST as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.87.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) trade information

Instantly ST was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -6.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 48.17 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -6.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.48%, with the 5-day performance at -6.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is -4.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $58.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.69% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ST’s forecast low is $49.00 with $78.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.85% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.84% for it to hit the projected low.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sensata Technologies Holding plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.00% over the past 6 months, a 10.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sensata Technologies Holding plc will rise 11.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $985.99 million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $975.77 million and $1.02 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Sensata Technologies Holding plc earnings to decrease by -12.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.00% per year.

ST Dividends

Sensata Technologies Holding plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 25. The 1.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of Sensata Technologies Holding plc shares while 100.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.86%. There are 100.14% institutions holding the Sensata Technologies Holding plc stock share, with Artisan Partners Limited Partnership the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 10.73% of the shares, roughly 16.36 million ST shares worth $660.55 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.40% or 14.34 million shares worth $578.98 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2022 were Artisan International Value Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 8.75 million shares estimated at $326.19 million under it, the former controlled 5.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 4.61% of the shares, roughly 7.04 million shares worth around $284.17 million.