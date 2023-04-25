Stock Performance And Forecast For ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.

In the last trading session, 3.62 million ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s per share price at $5.14 changed hands at -$0.06 or -1.15% during last session, the market valuation stood at $977.88M. ARR’s last price was a discount, traded about -55.25% off its 52-week high of $7.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.38, which suggests the last value was 14.79% up since then. When we look at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.44 million.

Analysts gave the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ARR as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) trade information

Instantly ARR was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.20 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -1.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.70%, with the 5-day performance at -1.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is 7.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.83 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.89% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARR’s forecast low is $5.00 with $6.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -16.73% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 2.72% for it to hit the projected low.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 7.98% over the past 6 months, a -6.03% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -7.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will fall -3.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -6.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 91.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $48.62 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $48.25 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -20.00%. The 2023 estimates are for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. earnings to decrease by -5.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.36% per year.

ARR Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and May 01. The 18.68% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 18.68% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares while 39.03% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.32%. There are 39.03% institutions holding the ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 12.26% of the shares, roughly 23.6 million ARR shares worth $132.88 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.85% or 15.11 million shares worth $85.08 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.79 million shares estimated at $55.14 million under it, the former controlled 7.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.71% of the shares, roughly 3.58 million shares worth around $17.45 million.