Stock Performance And Forecast For AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

In the latest trading session, 3.36 million AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.86. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.37 changing hands around $0.0 or -0.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $34.58M. UAVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -167.57% off its 52-week high of $0.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.30, which suggests the last value was 18.92% up since then. When we look at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 527.70K.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) trade information

Instantly UAVS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -11.67%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4289 on Monday, 04/24/23 subtracted -0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.00%, with the 5-day performance at -11.67% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is -1.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.61 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.8 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.70%. The 2023 estimates are for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. earnings to decrease by -62.60%.

UAVS Dividends

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 15 and May 19.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.44% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares while 9.65% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 10.65%. There are 9.65% institutions holding the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 3.40% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million UAVS shares worth $1.08 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.27% or 1.16 million shares worth $0.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.95 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $0.5 million.